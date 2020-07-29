Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink to $74.3 billion in June, compared to $75.3 billion in May.
- Data on wholesale inventories for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories to increase 0.2% in June, following a 1.2% decline in May.
- The pending home sales index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After surging 44.3% in May, the pending sales index is expected to increase 5.2% in June.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled to release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The business expectations and uncertainty indexes for July will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
