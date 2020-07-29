Market Overview

Tesla Willing To License Software, Supply Components To Rivals, Musk Reiterates
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2020 5:50am   Comments
Tesla Willing To License Software, Supply Components To Rivals, Musk Reiterates

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said the automaker was open to licensing software and supplying key components, such as powertrains and batteries to rivals in a bid to give a boost to sustainable energy.

What Happened

"Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains & batteries. We’re just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors!," Musk said on Twitter.

The billionaire entrepreneur suggested that while the electric vehicles maker is ready to license the crucial feature Autopilot to competitors,  it draws the line at sharing its in-car fart machine technology, added as an easter egg to the software in 2018. 

Why It Matters

Tesla used to supply powertrains and battery packs to Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) subsidiary Mercedes-Benz but stopped doing so in 2016, according to International Business Times. The company followed the same course with Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) as well. 

In 2014, Musk published a note on Tesla’s website titled “all our patent are belong to you,” saying “we believe that Tesla, other companies making electric cars, and the world would all benefit from a common, rapidly-evolving technology platform.”

However, not many companies have taken advantage of Musk’s 2014 offer and the only company to do so, the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)-backed Xpeng, stands accused of benefitting from stolen Tesla Autopilot secrets, Electrek noted

Price Action 

Tesla shares closed 4.10% lower at $1,476.49 on Tuesday and further declined 0.35% in the after-hours session.

Photo by Andreas Dress on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Electrek Elon Musk self-driving technology Tesla AutopilotNews Tech Media

