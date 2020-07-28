16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 adjusted EPS guidance.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, up from $(0.03) year over year. The company sees same-store sales for Q3 to increase 14%-20%.
- Boyd Gaming (NASDAQ: BYD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares are trading higher after the company, and MicroSafe Group, announced that Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company, and Universal, announced a multi-year agreement under which Universal films will be exhibited in AMC Theatres in the US.
- Community Health (NYSE: CYH) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- On Deck Capital (NASDAQ: ONDK) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Enova.
- Avis Budget (NYSE: CAR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Seagate Technology (NYSE: STX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY20 guidance.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size or price was disclosed.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas