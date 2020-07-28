Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2020 5:22pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, up from $(0.03) year over year. The company sees same-store sales for Q3 to increase 14%-20%.
  • Boyd Gaming (NASDAQ: BYD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares are trading higher after the company, and MicroSafe Group, announced that Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company, and Universal, announced a multi-year agreement under which Universal films will be exhibited in AMC Theatres in the US.
  • Community Health (NYSE: CYH) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • On Deck Capital (NASDAQ: ONDK) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Enova.
  • Avis Budget (NYSE: CAR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Seagate Technology (NYSE: STX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY20 guidance.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size or price was disclosed.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + AMC)

AMD Rallies To Record High As Chipmaker Reports Q2 Beat On Ryzen, EPYC Strength
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2020
Intel Shakeup Sees Chief Engineer Depart After Next-Gen Chips Delayed
Intel's 7nm Delay Materially Positive For AMD, Says BofA Analyst
What Mark Cuban Says Could Be The Greatest Threat To America's Tech, Military Future
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com