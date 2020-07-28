61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares jumped 264.5% to $9.55 following a WSJ report suggesting the company has landed a $765 million US loan under the Defense Production Act to manufacture drugs to treat a variety of conditions.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) gained 41.8% to $4.38.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares climbed 37.7% to $7.11 after declining over 25% on Monday.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCRA) rose 35.2% to $31.68 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings. SVB Leerink raised the price target on the stock from $16 to $18.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 34.4% to $6.26 after the company announced it has reopened 674 out of 702 boutiques and has repaid $2 million of outstanding borrowings. The company also reported its Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares climbed 30.3% to $1.8501 after surging over 36% on Monday. Marathon Patent Group, last week priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares at $0.90 per share.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 30.3% to $0.8180. Ocugen shares jumped 67% on Monday after the company announced that it was granted FDA Orphan drug designation for its OCU400 gene therapy for the treatment of RHO Mutation associated with retinal degenerative disease.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) shares gained 28% to $17.50 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) climbed 27.8% to $11.07. DLH is expected to release Q3 results on August 5.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares gained 23.1% to $3.9878 after the company announced that results in HER2 Exon20 Insertion Mutations from Cohort 2 of the Poziotinib ZENITH20 trial met the pre-specified primary endpoint.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) gained 18.8% to $13.39.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares gained 18% to $0.5641 following a 10% surge on Monday.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) surged 17.4% to $ 43.19 after the company report Q2 results.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) jumped 17.3% to $11.51 after surging 27% on Monday.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares gained 17% to $2.49 after the company reported the publication of its positive pre-clinical results for a novel COVID-19 vaccine.
- Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) climbed 15.7% to $30.17 after the company announced it has received rare pediatric disease designation for TARA-002 for the treatment of Lymphatic Malformations.
- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) gained 15.2% to $49.98 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) rose 14.2% to $49.07 following strong Q2 sales.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) gained 13.8% to $7.67.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 13.6% to $3.00 after jumping 19% on Monday. Riot Blockchain, earlier during the month, received 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) gained 13.1% to $71.24 following Q2 results. Credit Suisse raised the price target on the stock from $44 to $54.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) surged 13.1% to $5.55. CleanSpark highlighted launch of strategic partnership platform to accelerate growth and release of recent IBM case study.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 12.9% to $12.52. Inseego is expected to release Q2 results on August 5.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 12.8% to $3.9050. LightPath joined Russell Microcap(R) Index last month.
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 11.6% to $125.33 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) gained 11.5% to $8.94.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 10.4% to $0.7394 after surging over 21% on Monday. IGC, last week, filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent Office for a new formulation to treat pain in humans and veterinary animals.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares rose 10.3% to $6.93 after the company reported better-than-expected sales for the second quarter.
- Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 9.9% to $2.78 after the company reported the completion of the fifth dose-escalation cohort of its ReSPECT Glioblastoma trial.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 9.1% to $16.97. Sohu.com shares jumped 40% on Monday following Tencent’s offer to purchase Sogou.
- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) rose 9% to $106.70 after the company reinitiated FY20 guidance.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 6.4% to $19.16 after Glenview Capital Management reported a 5.9% active stake in the company.
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) moved higher by 5.8% to $65.60 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 5% to $14.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) rose 4.5% to $5.90 after the company reported Q2 results.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) gained 4% to $3.69 as the company reported the formation of partnership with SmartGlyph to integrate technologies and market digital security.
Losers
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 31.6% to $7.52. MediciNova shares surged 95% on Monday after the company announced an agreement with BioComoor for the joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares declined 28.7% to $0.4270 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is likely to file for bankruptcy.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares dropped 27.4% to $6.72 as the company said it intends to offer for sale shares of its common stockand warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares fell 20.1% to $4.7950 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 18.4% to $6.35 after jumping more than 112% on Monday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 18.3% to $1.26 after the company reported a $5 million bought deal offering.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) fell 17% to $37.16 after reporting Q2 results.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) fell 14.2% to $2.0604 following Q2 earnings.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) dropped 13.8% to $4.95 after the company reported an offer to exchange its outstanding warrants.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares declined 13.6% to $11.23 after reporting Q2 results.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) dropped 13.6% to $9.97. IntriCon is projected to release Q2 earnings on August 10.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) fell 13.4% to $2.19.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 12.8% to $53.59 after the company reported a proposed $200 million public offering of common stock.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) dropped 11.8% to $3.00 after climbing 15% on Monday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 11% to $4.29.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 10.6% to $3.99. A patent court last week ruled in Arbutus' favor and against Moderna.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 8.7% to $138.10. F5 Networks reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong profit outlook for the current quarter.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 8.6% to $1.57 after declining around 11% on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals, last week, announced it has received the final environmental impact statement for Alaska's Pebble Project.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 8.5% to $2.16 after declining 6% on Monday. Heat Biologics, on Friday, said it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 per share minimum closing price requirement.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 7.2% to $2.06. Socket Mobile shares jumped 48% on Monday after the company announced the launch of its DuraSled for XCover Pro.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 7% to $1.2106 after dropping over 10% on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is set to present results from preclinical study of TNX-1900 at AAN Sports Concussion Virtual Conference.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) dropped 4.4% to $54.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 4% to $4.65 after the company reported Q3 results. The company also filed for a common stock offering.
