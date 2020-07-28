Market Overview

Why Francescas Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The company announced it has reopened 674 out of 702 boutiques and has repaid $2 million of outstanding borrowings. The company also reported its first-quater earnings results and issued second-quarter guidance.

Francescas through its subsidiaries operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women.

Its apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Francesca's shares were trading up 57.27% at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.95 and a 52-week low of $1.70.

