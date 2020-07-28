Market Overview

Why Twist Bioscience's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2020 11:04am
Why Twist Bioscience's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of two coronavirus antibody panels to expedite research for COVID-19.

Twist Bioscience is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology.

The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead.

Twist Bioscience shares were trading up 0.99% at $59.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.96 and a 52-week low of $18.52.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

