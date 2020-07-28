Metro Detroit Investment Firm LSIA Names Company's First Female CEO, President

Bloomfield Hills-Michigan based Investment firm LSIA announced Karen McClintock as its new president and CEO on Tuesday.

LSIA provides wealth management and investment solutions to clients nationwide, with offices in Milwaukee, Pasadena and Boca Raton.

LSIA

The company's approach is "client-centric," McClintock told Benzinga in a phone interview.

The CEO said she's confident LSIA has the training and experience to weather an economic downturn and do right by clients.

About LSIA's New CEO: McClintock, who has over 30 years of experience in wealth management, will be the first female president and CEO in the firm's history and one of the only females holding both roles in the industry.

McClintock holds an MBA from University of Southern California and a BA from San Diego State University. She's a chartered financial analyst and chartered investment counselor.

Outside of business success, McClintock said she hopes to mentor and pay it forward to others looking to enter the wealth management industry.

LSIA's Approach To Clients: LSIA's core tenet is "we love our clients," McClintock said.

It isn't just a statement, but rather a holistic approach the firm takes with its clients, whether they're a well-invested client or someone looking to make their first 401k investment.