44 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 87% to $4.90 in pre-market trading following a WSJ report suggesting the company has landed a $765 million US loan under the Defense Production Act to manufacture drugs to treat a variety of conditions.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 72.8% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced that results in HER2 Exon20 Insertion Mutations from Cohort 2 of the Poziotinib ZENITH20 trial met the pre-specified primary endpoint.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares rose 43.6% to $9.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected sales for the second quarter.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 31.3% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after surging over 21% on Monday. IGC, last week, filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent Office for a new formulation to treat pain in humans and veterinary animals.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 23.4% to $0.59 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Monday.
- Lumos Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LUMO) rose 20.4% to $17.83 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed the sale of its Priority Review Voucher for $100 million.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) rose 20.3% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Monday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 19.3% to $0.75 in pre-market trading. Ocugen shares jumped 67% on Monday after the company announced that it was granted FDA Orphan drug designation for its OCU400 gene therapy for the treatment of RHO Mutation associated with retinal degenerative disease.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 18.4% to $18.41 in pre-market trading. Sohu.com shares jumped 40% on Monday following Tencent’s offer to purchase Sogou.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 17.3% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 15.2% to $129.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) rose 14.8% to $49.39 in pre-market trading following strong Q2 sales.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) rose 14.2% to $0.6270 in pre-market trading.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 14% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Monday. DPW announced its Gresham Worldwide Defense business has been awarded a $2 million purchase order from a defense and aerospace customer.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 12.4% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. LightPath joined Russell Microcap(R) Index last month.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) rose 11% to $30.90 in pre-market trading. China's Ctrip is in talks with investors to delist from the Nasdaq, Reuters reported.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCRA) rose 11% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings. SVB Leerink raised the price target on the stock from $16 to $18.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) rose 9.8% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.1% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Monday. Riot Blockchain, earlier during the month, received 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) rose 8.9% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the company and SHREC has partnered for its project FRACTALS.
- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) rose 8.2% to $106.00 in pre-market trading r after the company reinitiated FY20 guidance.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 7.5% to $0.6450 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Monday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 7% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Safe-T and Softprom announced a distribution agreement, last week.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 6.6% to $0.1559 in pre-market trading. Globus Maritime reported closing of $15.0 million registered direct offering.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 5.6% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after surging over 36% on Monday. Marathon Patent Group, last week priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares at $0.90 per share.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 5.4% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, last week, reported a letter of intent to buy SmartPharm.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 4.4% to $18.80 in pre-market trading after Glenview Capital Management reported a 5.9% active stake in the company.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 4% to $90.00 in pre-market trading after the company and Pfizer commenced a Phase 2/3 safety and efficacy clinical study to evaluate a single nucleoside-modified messenger RNA candidate from their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program, against SARS-CoV-2.
Losers
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 23.3% to $0.4590 in pre-market trading following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is likely to file for bankruptcy.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares fell 18.3% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 16.7% to $9.18 in pre-market trading. MediciNova shares surged 95% on Monday after the company announced an agreement with BioComoor for the joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 16.3% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $5 million bought deal offering.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 13.4% to $6.75 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 112% on Monday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 11.6% to $3.95 in pre-market trading. A patent court last week ruled in Arbutus' favor and against Moderna.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 9.6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after declining around 11% on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals, last week, announced it has received the final environmental impact statement for Alaska's Pebble Project.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 9.5% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. Socket Mobile shares jumped 48% on Monday after the company announced the launch of its DuraSled for XCover Pro.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) fell 7.4% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 7% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is set to present results from preclinical study of TNX-1900 at AAN Sports Concussion Virtual Conference.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) fell 7% to $20.59 in pre-market trading.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 6.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday. Heat Biologics, on Friday, said it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 per share minimum closing price requirement.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) fell 6.6% to $41.78 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 6.4% to $0.7607 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Monday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 5.8% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. The company also filed for a common stock offering.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 4.2% to $144.85 in pre-market trading. F5 Networks reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong profit outlook for the current quarter.
