81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares climbed 112.5% to close at $7.80 on Monday after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares climbed 95% to close at $11.00 after the company announced an agreement with BioComoor for the joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) surged 66.6% to close at $0.6280 after the company was granted FDA Orphan Drug designation for OCU400 gene therapy for the treatment of RHO mutation-associated retinal degenerative disease.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: RYCE) rose 51.7% to close at $9.25.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 48% to close at $2.22 following news the company launched its DuraSled barcode scanner sled for mobile device protector, XCover Pro. The DuraSled device allows for charging devices used in goods delivery and fulfillment centers.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares rose 48% to close at $8.51 after the company received a preliminary non-binding acquisition offer from Tencent at $9 per share in cash.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) jumped 40% to close at $15.55. Sogou received a preliminary non-binding acquisition offer from Tencent at $9 per share in cash.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 36.5% to close at $1.42. Marathon Patent Group, last week priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares at $0.90 per share.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 35.6% to close at $26.46. Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on Fulgent Genetics, while raising price target from $21 to $31. Fulgent Genetics, on July 23, entered into a purchase agreement for a property in California for payment of $15.4 million.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 29% to close at $13.04. Origin Agritech entered into a collaboration agreement with Biotechnology Research Institute to expand collaborations in GMO soybean research and commercialization.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) climbed 27.9% to close at $2.98. vTv Therapeutics is scheduled to present additional clinical data from the STEADFAST study of Azeliragon at the Virtual Alzheimer's Association.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 27.1% to close at $9.81 on Monday after gaining 29% on Friday.
- Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) gained 25.1% to close at $16.39 after the company said its TC-210 cancer treatment caused regression in the first five patients studied.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares rose 24.8% to close at $2.62.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) surged 24.4% to close at $0.5416 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq Equity rule.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares jumped 23.4% to close at $5.53 after surging over 24% on Friday. Genocea, last week, reported a Q2 net loss of $11.3 million.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) gained 22.4% to close at $8.09 after CNX Resources announced plans to acquire outstanding units of CNX Midstream it does not already own for $357 million in stock.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) gained 22.2% to close at $25.07 after the company reported results for the second quarter.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 18.9% to close at $2.64. Riot Blockchain, earlier during the month, received 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares surged 18.6% to close at $3.45.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 17.7% to close at $63.19. Arcturus Therapeutics, last week, announced an agreement with Israeli Ministry of Health to supply COVID-19 vaccine candidate, LUNAR-COV19.
- Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) surged 16.6% to close at $15.30.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) shares rose 16.5% to close at $2.47.
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) gained 16.2% to close at $13.92. BrightSphere Investment reported the divestiture of affiliates Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss and Copper Rock Capital Partners.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares climbed 16% to close at $0.4085 after gaining over 4% on Friday.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) gained 15.9% to close at $3.87.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) surged 15.8% to close at $6.90. TESSCO Technologies reported upbeat quarterly results after the closing bell on Monday.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 15.6% to close at $11.25.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares surged 15.3% to close at $3.40.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 14.7% to close at $0.9850. Novan is expected to host a live audio webcast of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 28, 2020.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) gained 14.7% to close at $12.89. Sierra Wireless, last week, announced an agreement to divest its automotive embedded module product line for $165 million.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) surged 14.7% to close at $4.60 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) gained 13% to close at $13.64 amid market strength.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) shares climbed 12.7% to close at $83.25. Intel Corporation, last week said it was delaying the production of 7nm chips.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) gained 12.1% to close at $3.62.
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) rose 12% to close at $3.17 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 11.7% to close at $1.24 as the company submitted an application for Rigosertib to participate in Federally funded human studies in coronavirus.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) gained 11.6% to close at $12.40.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) gained 11.5% to close at $18.95 after dropping 11% on Friday.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) climbed 11.2% to close at $19.63 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Buy and raised its price target from $17 to $24.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares climbed 11% to close at $33.20. Nikola, last week, said it will assemble electric trucks in a pilot plant on its 1-million square-foot manufacturing site in Arizona while plant construction proceeds in phases.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) gained 10.9% to close at $0.59 after climbing more than 7% on Friday.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) gained 10.4% to close at $5.85. The stock has surged recently after it was announced the company will be involved in NFL coronavirus testing.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 9.2% to close at $79.91 after the company announced it began its Phase 3 study of a coronavirus vaccine. The company disclosed that it received another $472 million funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support late-stage clinical development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 8.7% to close at $3.89 after the company announced preclinical data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Versamune-CoV-2.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) climbed 8% to close at $13.47 following surge in gold prices..
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) rose 6.8% to close at $20.33 after gold futures climbed to record highs.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 6.7% to close at $2.07. CASI Pharma, last week, priced 20 million shares at $1.90 per share.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) gained 6.7% to close at $4.48 after a strong rise in silver prices.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 6.6% to close at $4.54 after the company signed a binding term sheet for a planned COVID-19 RNA vaccine technology program with the Infectious Disease Research Institute.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 5.5% to close at $3.65.
- dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE: DMYT) gained 4.9% to close at $11.85 after the company said it would merge with Rush Street Interactive, an online gambling company.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) rose 3.7% to close at $3.67 after the company announced it will sell its 90% stake in a Ghana Gold project to Future Global Resources for $55 million upfront and up to $40 million in additional payments.
Losers
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares dipped 35% to close at $7.29 on Monday after the company priced its 7.56 million ADS offering at $8.18 per ADS.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dropped 25.5% to close at $5.16.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares fell 20% to close at $7.60 after jumping 34% on Friday.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) shares declined 19.4% to close at $2.71. RigNet, last week, secured government partnership and initial contract.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 19.2% to close at $2.61. Global Eagle Entertainment, last week, said it has received interim approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for the 'First Day' motions related to the Company's voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) dropped 19.1% to close at $3.73.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 17.5% to close at $9.96. China Finance Online reported a Q1 loss of $0.83 on Friday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) dropped 15.3% to close at $4.66.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) fell 15.1% to close at $1.75 as the company reported the pricing of $8.2 million offering at $1.81 per share.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) dropped 14.6% to close at $3.81. Skillful Craftsman, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 14.5% to close at $2.00. KLX Energy Services reported effectiveness of 1-for-5 reverse stock split and related adjustment to exchange ratio for merger.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) fell 14.4% to close at $5.01.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 13.6% to close at $1.14 after the company received guidance from the FDA on its IND for trans sodium crocetinate in Covid-19 patients.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares tumbled 13.2% to close at $2.44.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 12.5% to close at $22.43. The company, last week, announced a manufacturing agreement with Vigene for its AdCOVID single dose coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) dropped 11.9% to close at $29.74 after it was announced Chairman Keith Cozza stepped down from the company.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 11.1% to close at $11.45. Immuron, last week, reported IMM-124E demonstrated antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) fell 10.9% to close at $1.80. Entera Bio, last week, announced "highly encouraging" oral PTH market survey results.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 10% to close at $3.52.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 9.2% to close at $11.16 after dropping 11% on Friday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 9% to close at $1.62. PolarityTE shares jumped around 11% on Friday after the company reported results from its interim analysis of its trial evaluating SkinTE.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 8.6% to close at $0.8131 after surging more than 14% on Friday.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) dropped 8.6% to close at $3.42.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dropped 7.9% to close at $0.9138. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last week, secured a major port contract valued at RMB5 million.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) dipped 7.4% to close at $71.84 following downbeat Q2 results.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares dropped 6.5% to close at $35.12 after traders circulated a tweet from an account posing as SportsCenter that suggested MLB canceled the season.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 5.8% to close at $27.31.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) fell 4.2% to close at $9.85 after the bank reported Q1 results.
