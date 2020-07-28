Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for May is scheduled to release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's index is projected to rise a monthly 0.5% during May, after a 0.3% increase in April.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer confidence is expected to drop to 95.7 in July from 98.1 in June.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for July is scheduled to release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
