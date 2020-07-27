10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the sale of its Priority Review Voucher for $100 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are trading higher after the company announced results in HER2 Exon20 Insertion Mutations from Cohort 2 of the Poziotinib ZENITH20 trial met the pre-specified primary endpoint.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it and SHREC has partnered for its project FRACTALS.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Medplace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Comfort Systems (NYSE: FIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares are trading higher after Glenview Capital Management reported a 5.9% active stake in the company.
- CorMedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced a common stock offering. No terms were disclosed.
