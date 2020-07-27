Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2020 5:09pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the sale of its Priority Review Voucher for $100 million.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are trading higher after the company announced results in HER2 Exon20 Insertion Mutations from Cohort 2 of the Poziotinib ZENITH20 trial met the pre-specified primary endpoint.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it and SHREC has partnered for its project FRACTALS.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Trxade Group (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Medplace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Comfort Systems (NYSE: FIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares are trading higher after Glenview Capital Management reported a 5.9% active stake in the company.
  • CorMedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced a common stock offering. No terms were disclosed.

