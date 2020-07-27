Market Overview

Tesla's Battery Production In Germany Will Bring 'Completely New Batteries': Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2020 5:42pm   Comments
Last week, we learned Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery production will be located near the new Gigafactory being constructed in Berlin, Germany. Now it seems those batteries will be something we've never seen before.

Electrek reports of a translated quote from Jörg Steinbach, Minister of Economics, that the batteries built in Germany will be better than the companies batteries we know of today. More information might be available during the company's battery investor day, expected Sept. 22.

"The electric car batteries that Tesla wants to produce in Grünheide are said to outshine all previous car batteries. There is a “completely new technology” behind the power storage," Steinbach was quoted as saying.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla is continuing to push the envelope when it comes to electric vehicle technology. It looks like the company's latest technology is impressing the experts involved. We will find out more about Tesla's advances in September, and hopefully hear more about the battery production in Germany.

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs GermanyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

