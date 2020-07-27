64 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares jumped 218% to $11.67 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) jumped 112.3% to $3.0999 following news the company launched its DuraSled barcode scanner sled for mobile device protector, XCover Pro. The DuraSled device allows for charging devices used in goods delivery and fulfillment centers.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) jumped 53.6% to $0.5789 after the company was granted FDA Orphan Drug designation for OCU400 gene therapy for the treatment of RHO mutation-associated retinal degenerative disease.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares gained 48% to $8.51 after the company received a preliminary non-binding acquisition offer from Tencent at $9 per share in cash.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 41% to $7.95 after the company announced an agreement with BioComoor for the joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 33.7% to $1.39. Marathon Patent Group, last week priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares at $0.90 per share.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 33% to $14.79. Sogou received a preliminary non-binding acquisition offer from Tencent at $9 per share in cash.
- Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 30.8% to $17.13 after the company said its TC-210 cancer treatment caused regression in the first five patients studied.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) rose 30% to $8.59 after CNX Resources announced plans to acquire outstanding units of CNX Midstream it does not already own for $357 million in stock.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) jumped 27% to $7.16 after the company reported an agreement with BioComoor for the joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 26% to $2.7898. Riot Blockchain, earlier during the month, received 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 25.6% to $12.70. Origin Agritech entered into a collaboration agreement with Biotechnology Research Institute to expand collaborations in GMO soybean research and commercialization.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares gained 24.5% to $0.4384 after gaining over 4% on Friday.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) surged 22.6% to $3.96.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) climbed 22% to $25.00 after the company reported results for the second quarter.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) rose 20.2% to $0.6395 after climbing more than 7% on Friday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 19.8% to $2.79. vTv Therapeutics is scheduled to present additional clinical data from the STEADFAST study of Azeliragon at the Virtual Alzheimer's Association.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) climbed 19.3% to $23.28. Fulgent Genetics is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 4.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 19.3% to $3.9850.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 17.5% to $1.01. Novan is expected to host a live audio webcast of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 28, 2020.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) shares gained 17% to $2.4797.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) jumped 15% to $4.11 after the company announced preclinical data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Versamune-CoV-2.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) climbed 14% to $19.37 after dropping 11% on Friday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 13.8% to $5.88.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) surged 13.3% to $3.92.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares gained 13% to $33.82. Nikola, last week, said it will assemble electric trucks in a pilot plant on its 1-million square-foot manufacturing site in Arizona while plant construction proceeds in phases.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) surged 12.3% to $12.48.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 12.2% to $14.00 following surge in gold prices..
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) gained 11.9% to $4.70 after a strong rise in silver prices.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) surged 11.6% to $19.70 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Buy and raised its price target from $17 to $24.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 11% to $4.7241 after the company signed a binding term sheet for a planned COVID-19 RNA vaccine technology program with the Infectious Disease Research Institute.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 10.7% to $13.37 amid market strength.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) shares rose 10.3% to $81.51. Intel Corporation, last week said it was delaying the production of 7nm chips.
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) gained 9.6% to $3.1028 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 9.4% to $4.39 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) gained 9.2% to $3.8650 after the company announced it will sell its 90% stake in a Ghana Gold project to Future Global Resources for $55 million upfront and up to $40 million in additional payments.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares rose 9.2% to $4.89 after surging over 24% on Friday. Genocea, last week, reported a Q2 net loss of $11.3 million.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) rose 8.7% to $0.4730 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq Equity rule.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) gained 7.5% to $5.70. The stock has surged recently after it was announced the company will be involved in NFL coronavirus testing.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 7.4% to $78.64 after the company announced it began its Phase 3 study of a coronavirus vaccine. The company disclosed that it received another $472 million funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support late-stage clinical development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 7.2% to $1.19 as the company submitted an application for Rigosertib to participate in Federally funded human studies in coronavirus.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 6% to $2.0550. CASI Pharma, last week, priced 20 million shares at $1.90 per share.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) rose 5.4% to $20.05 after gold futures climbed to record highs.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) climbed 4.1% to $2.7376 after the company announced the publication of post-hoc data analysis of TAVALISSE in the British Journal of Haematology.
- dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE: DMYT) gained 4% to $11.74 after the company said it would merge with Rush Street Interactive, an online gambling company.
Losers
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares fell 33% to $7.52 after the company priced its 7.56 million ADS offering at $8.18 per ADS.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 20.6% to $5.50.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 19.7% to $9.94 after dropping 11% on Friday.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares dropped 19.7% to $7.62 after jumping 34% on Friday.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 19.4% to $3.7169.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares declined 13.5% to $11.14. Immuron, last week, reported IMM-124E demonstrated antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) dropped 13.2% to $1.79 as the company reported the pricing of $8.2 million offering at $1.81 per share.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 12.9% to $1.1501 after the company received guidance from the FDA on its IND for trans sodium crocetinate in Covid-19 patients.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) fell 10.4% to $3.3499.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) dipped 10.4% to $3.5050.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 10.3% to $2.0998. KLX Energy Services reported effectiveness of 1-for-5 reverse stock split and related adjustment to exchange ratio for merger.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 10.1% to $0.80 after surging more than 14% on Friday.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) fell 9.9% to $1.82. Entera Bio, last week, announced "highly encouraging" oral PTH market survey results.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) dropped 9.1% to $26.35.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dropped 9% to $0.9030. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last week, secured a major port contract valued at RMB5 million.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares dropped 8.7% to $34.27 after traders circulated a tweet from an account posing as SportsCenter that suggested MLB canceled the season.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 8.4% to $1.6301. PolarityTE shares jumped around 11% on Friday after the company reported results from its interim analysis of its trial evaluating SkinTE.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) dipped 7.8% to $71.52 following downbeat Q2 results.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) fell 5% to $9.77 after the bank reported Q1 results.
