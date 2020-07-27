Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Skyworks Solutions Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2020 11:29am   Comments
Share:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are trading higher on Monday amid strength in the tech sector. Citigroup analysts raised their price target on the stock from $102 to $126.

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions.

Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Skyworks Solutions shares were up 3.83% at $136.65 during the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $139.88 and $67.90.

Latest Ratings for SWKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SWKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
'Fast Money' Traders Give Their Opinion On Skyworks, Delta And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Monday's Rally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OLEDOppenheimerUpgrades210.0
AIMCOppenheimerMaintains42.0
SGRYUBSMaintains17.5
BXUBSMaintains63.0
WRBUBSMaintains66.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com