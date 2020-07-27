Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 14 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) .

. Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 4.78% to hit a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.66.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.