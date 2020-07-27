Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2020 11:01am   Comments
On Monday, 14 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC).
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM).
  • Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 4.78% to hit a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.66.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.34. The stock traded down 1.62%.
  • Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.37.
  • Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) shares hit a yearly low of $9.69. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.65. Shares traded down 0.65%.
  • Revlon (NYSE: REV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.82 and moving down 3.25%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Monday, moving down 1.43%.
  • Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.14. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
  • Express (NYSE: EXPR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday, moving down 2.9%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) stock hit $4.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.11%.
  • Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
  • Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Monday morning, moving down 3.69%.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ: RMCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Monday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock traded down 3.71%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

