Why Opko Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares are trading higher on Monday. The stock has surged recently after it was announced the company will be involved in NFL coronavirus testing.

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland.

Opko also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. The company's bio-reference testing business consists of routine testing and esoteric testing. Routine tests measure various health parameters, such as the functions of the heart, kidney, liver, thyroid, and other organs.

Opko Health shares were up 7.64% at $5.70 during the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $6.47 and $1.12.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

