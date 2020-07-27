Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Lincoln Electric's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2020 8:03am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) moved higher by 13.69% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lincoln Electric Holdings has.

Lincoln Electric Holdings's Debt

Based on Lincoln Electric Holdings’s financial statement as of April 27, 2020, long-term debt is at $715.95 million and current debt is at $132.38 million, amounting to $848.33 million in total debt. Adjusted for $163.38 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $684.95 million.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Lincoln Electric Holdings has $2.31 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.37. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LECO)

Recap: Lincoln Electric Holdings Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com