68 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares surged 119.8% to close at $1.29 on Friday. Ascena Retail shares dipped 26% on Thursday after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares jumped 53.8% to close at $3.23 on Friday after the company received interim approvals from the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for the 'First Day' motions related to the Company's voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) shares gained 40.9% to close at $14.58 after the company reported Q1 and preliminary Q2 results. Total revenue slipped 4.6% during the first quarter, while Q2 revenue is projected to rise around 5.5%.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) surged 34.2% to close at $9.50.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) rose 31.1% to close at $19.52 after the company raised its Q2 sales guidance and reported the purchase of Blueboard. Needham maintained ChannelAdvisor with a Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $21.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 29.3% to close at $7.72.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) gained 28.2% to close at $3.23.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) jumped 25.7% to close at $828.34 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) climbed 23.4% to close at $2.90. Oncternal Therapeutics, earlier this week, reported a 2.58 million share common stock offering at $2.3835 per share.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) gained 22.6% to close at $17.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) rose 21.1% to close at $5.75.
- Renren Inc. (NASDAQ: RENN) gained 18.2% to close at $3.19.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares climbed 17.7% to close at $11.24 after the company agreed to divest automotive embedded module product line for $165 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 16.5% to close at $69.40 after Intel announced a delay in its 7-nanometer chip release.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) shares gained 16.2% to close at $2.58.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) surged 14% to close at $34.20 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares jumped 13.5% to close at $3.70.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) rose 13.2% to close at $1.24 after the company received orphan drug designation for cobomarsen from the FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares surged 13% to close at $3.30.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares climbed 12.8% to close at $17.12 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales.
- Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) rose 12.7% to close at $2.40.
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) shares jumped 12.6% to close at $27.63.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) climbed 11.7% to close at $2.76. Potbelly, last week, named Robert D. Wright as President and CEO.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) shares gained 11.1% to close at $2.50 after the company reported data for its Tesamorelin in the treatment of HIV-associated nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 11.1% to close at $1.70 after the company announced its subsidiary, ScoutCam, accepted a $2.4 million quote from the Fortune 500 Multinational Healthcare Corp.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) climbed 10.8% to close at $8.95.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) climbed 10.6% to close at $1.78 after the company reported results from its interim analysis of its trial evaluating SkinTE. 72% of patients treated with SkinTE plus SOC achieved wound closure by 12 weeks versus 32% of patients treated with SOC alone.
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares gained 10.3% to close at $31.91 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares rose 10.2% to close at $20.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) gained 9.7% to close at $73.90 after Intel announced shipment of its new product line has been delayed until 2023.
- Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) gained 9% to close at $13.85 after the company, and Menarini Group, announced they entered into an exclusive global license agreement for the development and commercialization of elacestrant.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) gained 8.9% to close at $5.61.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 8.7% to close at $7.03.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares rose 5.5% to close at $3.7350.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 5.1% to close at $2.29.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) gained 4.8% to close at $89.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG) rose 4.7% to close at $34.16 following Q2 results.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) gained 4.5% to close at $6.23 following 13D filing from Ziyad Binsalamah showing a 7.43% stake.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 4.5% to close at $8.64. At Home Group is expected to announce preliminary Q2 earnings on July 29.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares tumbled 30.6% to close at $79.17 on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The latest quarter results showed negative cash flow despite growth in revenue. Barclays and Credit Suisse lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares declined 20% to close at $4.96. The company won a patent challenge brought about by Moderna.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares declined 18.6% to close at $11.19 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares fell 18.2% to close at $5.89.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) dropped 18.1% to close at $6.06 on Friday after declining around 9% on Thursday.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) slipped 17.8% to close at $5.86.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) dropped 16.2% to close at $50.59. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but announced delay in its 7-nanometer chip release. Various analysts, including, Roth Capital, Bernstein, Deutsche Bank, B of A Securities and Northland Capital Markets downgraded the stock following quarterly results.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) fell 14.4% to close at $8.53. EHang Holdings reported the appointment of a new regionalized marketing management team.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) dropped 14.1% to close at $25.15.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) declined 13.6% to close at $0.3701 after dropping around 13% on Thursday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares dipped 13% to close at $1.94. Northern Dynasty Miner received the final environmental impact statement for Alaska's Pebble Project.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) dropped 13% to close at $13.20.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 12.6% to close at $2.29.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) dropped 12.3% to close at $8.88. Dynavax Technologies, on Thursday, announced collaboration with Medigen to develop a novel adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares tumbled 12.1% to close at $7.91. Aravive, on Thursday, said it has successfully completed the Phase 1b trial of its AVB-500 drug candidate in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 11.9% to close at $29.91.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) dropped 11.7% to close at $13.56 on Friday following a 4% drop in the previous session.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 11.3% to close at $12.29.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) fell 11.1% to close at $2.81.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) shares declined 11.1% to close at $16.99.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) dropped 11% to close at $18.59.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 10.9% to close at $21.91 after declining more than 6% on Thursday.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 10.7% to close at $2.09. Mallinckrodt, last week, said FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted to recommend approval for its investigational agent terlipressin to treat adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 by an 8-7 vote.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 10.4% to close at $22.92. On Thursday, Dada Group and CR Vanguard expanded their strategic partnership to further enhance retail offering.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares fell 8.3% to close at $26.21 after reporting quarterly results.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares fell 7.8% to close at $3.91.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 7.7% to close at $2.39. On Thursday, Monaker Group reported the purchase of HotPlay and 33% interest in Axion Ventures.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI)shares fell 6.2% to close at $11.21.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares declined 5.7% to close at $5.14 after dropping over 6% on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas