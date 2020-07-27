Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MGM Resorts International's Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2020 4:51am   Comments
Share:

Shares of MGM Resorts Intl Inc. (NYSE: MGM) decreased by 6.18% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt MGM Resorts Intl has.

MGM Resorts Intl's Debt

Based on MGM Resorts Intl’s balance sheet as of May 1, 2020, long-term debt is at $12.31 billion and current debt is at $108.69 million, amounting to $12.42 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $6.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $6.40 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering MGM Resorts Intl’s $39.12 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.32. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. For example, a debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM)

Casino Stock Analyst Says Things Are Going From Bad To Worse In Vegas
Here's What It's Like To Visit Las Vegas During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Analyst: End Of Quarantine Restrictions 'Very Positive For Our Macau Stocks'
Nothing to Write Home About: Despite Mostly Beating Expectations, Bank Results Off Sharply
Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2020
Las Vegas Casino Workers Sue Resort Owners Alleging Inadequate COVID-19 Safety Measures
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com