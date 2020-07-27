A Look Into Hasbro's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) moved higher by 7.45%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Hasbro has.

Hasbro's Debt

Based on Hasbro’s financial statement as of May 7, 2020, long-term debt is at $5.16 billion and current debt is at $73.85 million, amounting to $5.23 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.24 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $3.99 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Hasbro’s $10.42 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.5. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. For example, a debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.