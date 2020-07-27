Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Silently Invested $100M In Alibaba Subsidiary Ant Financial, Set To Benefit Immensely In Public Debut
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Silently Invested $100M In Alibaba Subsidiary Ant Financial, Set To Benefit Immensely In Public Debut

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is set to reap the benefits of a secret investment it made in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) subsidiary Ant Financial Services Group, as the latter goes public in Hong Kong and Shanghai, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

What Happened

The Swiss bank invested $100 million during the Chinese financial firm’s latest funding round in 2018, which brought Ant’s valuation to $150 billion, according to Bloomberg. Asset management firm Bernstein projects Ant Financial's valuation to be $210 billion, a premium of 40% over Credit Suisse's investment.

The lender didn't previously disclose the amount it invested in Ant and does not have plans to sell its stake, people familar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Why It Matters

Credit Suisse is likely to act as a joint global coordinator for the Hong Kong Ant Financial IPO after it was reportedly left out of an initial list of sponsors, the people said.

The bank has long-standing relations with the Jack Ma-led group. It has handled 30 deals within the group and advised Alibaba on $14 billion worth of acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.

Credit Suisse is also an investor in South Korea's L&P Cosmetics Co. and India's Hero Fincorp Ltd.

Other banks, including Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) and China International Capital Corp (OTC: CNICF), have also been looking to reap profits through investments in technology sector firms, Bloomberg noted.

Price Action

Credit Suisse shares closed 0.28% lower at $10.57 on Friday. Alibaba shares closed 1.1% lower on the same day, further extending losses by 0.2% at $248.50 in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: Credit Suisse Group AG
 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CS + BABA)

Facebook Ad Boycott To Continue, Publicis Predicts As Organic Revenue Drops 13% In Q2
Tesla Sues Rival EV Maker Rivian For Poaching Employees, Stealing Intellectual Property
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Virgin Galactic, Fastly And More
Multiple Alibaba Apps To Let Customers Order Starbucks Drinks In China
SoftBank Withdraws $700M From Credit Suisse Fund Over Conflict Of Interest With Vision Fund
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ant Financial Bloomberg Jack MaNews Financing IPOs Global Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com