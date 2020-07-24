How To Get A Deal On Shark Tank – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about FreightWaves' $37M funding raise, how to pitch on "Shark Tank," tips on talking to shippers, freight coaching, and the viability of blockchain in transportation.

They're joined by special guests Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves; Tom Burden, CEO and founder of Grypmat; Paul Stippich, traffic manager at TipTop Poultry; The Freight Coach Chris Jolly; and Bruno Silva, software engineer at BasicBlock.

