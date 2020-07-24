Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How To Get A Deal On Shark Tank – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? (With Video)
FreightWaves  
July 24, 2020 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
How To Get A Deal On Shark Tank – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? With Video

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about FreightWaves' $37M funding raise, how to pitch on "Shark Tank," tips on talking to shippers, freight coaching, and the viability of blockchain in transportation.

They're joined by special guests Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves; Tom Burden, CEO and founder of Grypmat; Paul Stippich, traffic manager at TipTop Poultry; The Freight Coach Chris Jolly; and Bruno Silva, software engineer at BasicBlock.

Watch

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Visit our sponsor

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Shark TankNews Media General