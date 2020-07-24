50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares climbed 185% to $5.98 after the company received interim approvals from the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for the 'First Day' motions related to the Company's voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares gained 89% to $6.65.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 32.4% to $0.7774. Ascena Retail shares dipped 26% on Thursday after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) shares surged 31.5% to $13.61 after the company reported Q1 and preliminary Q2 results. Total revenue slipped 4.6% during the first quarter, while Q2 revenue is projected to rise around 5.5%.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) gained 27.1% to $18.92 after the company raised its Q2 sales guidance and reported the purchase of Blueboard. Needham maintained ChannelAdvisor with a Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $21.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) gained 27% to $1.39 after the company received orphan drug designation for cobomarsen from the FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) gained 23% to $2.90. Oncternal Therapeutics, earlier this week, reported a 2.58 million share common stock offering at $2.3835 per share.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) surged 22.5% to $6.31.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 22.1% to $1.9650 after the company reported results from its interim analysis of its trial evaluating SkinTE. 72% of patients treated with SkinTE plus SOC achieved wound closure by 12 weeks versus 32% of patients treated with SOC alone.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares rose 20.3% to $11.49 after the company agreed to divest automotive embedded module product line for $165 million.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) rose 19.8% to $16.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) surged 18% to $778.13 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares gained 16.4% to $7.22 after the company won a patent challenge brought about by Moderna.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) surged 13.4% to $76.39 after Intel announced shipment of its new product line has been delayed until 2023.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) gained 12.4% to $5.34.
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares rose 12% to $32.40 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG) gained 11.8% to $36.48 following Q2 results.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 11.6% to $2.4338.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) surged 11.1% to $6.62 following 13D filing from Ziyad Binsalamah showing a 7.43% stake.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 11% to $66.11 after Intel announced a delay in its 7-nanometer chip release.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) shares climbed 10.5% to $2.4650 after the company reported data for its Tesamorelin in the treatment of HIV-associated nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 10.4% to $9.13. At Home Group is expected to announce preliminary Q2 earnings on July 29.
- Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) rose 8.4% to $13.76 after the company, and Menarini Group, announced they entered into an exclusive global license agreement for the development and commercialization of elacestrant.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 8.2% to $1.6550 after the company announced its subsidiary, ScoutCam, accepted a $2.4 million quote from the Fortune 500 Multinational Healthcare Corp.
- SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) rose 7.7% to $15.98 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 7.5% to $6.95.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares rose 7.2% to $20.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) gained 4.5% to $10.52 after the company reported a $60 million private placement.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) gained 4.1% to $88.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares rose 3.7% to $32.20 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
Losers
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares dipped 32.3% to $77.25 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The latest quarter results showed negative cash flow despite growth in revenue. Barclays and Credit Suisse lowered their price targets on the stock.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares fell 19.1% to $16.66.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 17.8% to $6.08 after declining around 9% on Thursday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares declined 15.8% to $6.06.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 15.4% to $11.64 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) dropped 15.2% to $6.05.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 15% to $51.36. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but announced delay in its 7-nanometer chip release. Various analysts, including, Roth Capital, Bernstein, Deutsche Bank, B of A Securities and Northland Capital Markets downgraded the stock following quarterly results.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) fell 14.7% to $0.3660 after dropping around 13% on Thursday.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares dipped 13.6% to $2.2638.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) dropped 13% to $2.75.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) fell 12.6% to $18.25.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI)shares declined 11.5% to $10.57.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) fell 11.3% to $13.62 following a 4% drop in the previous session.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 11% to $30.20.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 10.2% to $2.3271. On Thursday, Monaker Group reported the purchase of HotPlay and 33% interest in Axion Ventures.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares dropped 9.2% to $3.85.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares fell 8.7% to $26.09 after reporting quarterly results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 8.1% to $22.58 after declining more than 6% on Thursday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 6.7% to $5.38 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 5.4% to $5.16 after dropping over 6% on Thursday.
