Why Global Eagle Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ: ENT) shares are trading higher on Friday.

The company has received interim approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for the 'First Day' motions related to the Company's voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.

Global Eagle Entertainment provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Media and Content, and Connectivity. The Media and Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Global Eagle Entertainment shares were up 159.52% at $5.45 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $24 and $1.52.