Why Global Eagle Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ: ENT) shares are trading higher on Friday.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ: ENT) shares are trading higher on Friday.

The company has received interim approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for the 'First Day' motions related to the Company's voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.

Global Eagle Entertainment provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Media and Content, and Connectivity. The Media and Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Global Eagle Entertainment shares were up 159.52% at $5.45 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $24 and $1.52.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

