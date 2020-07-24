Why Western Digital's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading lower on Friday amid weakness in computer and hardware names after Intel announced its 7nm product transition has been delayed.

Western Digital is a leader in the hard disk drive and flash markets. The company develops, manufactures, and provides data storage solutions to consumers, businesses, and governments. The company's product portfolio includes hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and public and private cloud data center storage solutions.

Western Digital's SanDisk acquisition positions the company as a broad-based provider of media-agnostic storage solutions.

Western Digital shares were down 5.88% at $43.44 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $72 and $27.40.