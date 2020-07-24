Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2020 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower on Friday. Weakness appears related to growing U.S.-China tensions after China ordered the U.S. to close the consulate in Chengdu, which has affected Chinese and American markets.

Increasing U.S.-China tensions could mean an increase in tariffs and banning certain companies from the opposing country. Whether or not trade tensions impact a certain sector directly, the implications could spread macroeconomically and hurt the overall economy.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio's stock was trading 4.03% lower at $11.65 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.44 and a 52-week low of $1.19.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: NIO
3 Things To Look For In Tesla's Q2 Earning Report
45 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
80 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com