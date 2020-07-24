Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During Friday's morning session, 28 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ).
- Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 107.4% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.31%.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $285.50 with a daily change of down 0.26%.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 10.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.95.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.07%.
- General Mills (NYSE: GIS) shares were down 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.47 for a change of down 0.11%.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.24 on Friday.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $145.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.38%.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.73.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares hit a yearly high of $34.28. The stock traded up 4.67% on the session.
- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.79 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Lennox International (NYSE: LII) stock made a new 52-week high of $265.21 Friday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares were up 16.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $776.00 for a change of up 16.71%.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares were down 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.42.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.23 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares set a new yearly high of $18.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- AutoNation (NYSE: AN) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.44. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Friday morning, moving up 6.64%.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares hit a yearly high of $20.81. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares set a new yearly high of $27.14 this morning. The stock was up 3.18% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MQY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.66. Shares traded up 31.22%.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares were up 16.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.49.
- dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.30. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session.
- NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.74.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.66%.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares broke to $9.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 30.0%.
- Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.48 on Friday morning, moving up 107.4%.
