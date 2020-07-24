Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 28 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.31%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.24 on Friday. American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $145.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.38%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.79 with a daily change of up 0.43%. Lennox International (NYSE: LII) stock made a new 52-week high of $265.21 Friday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

shares were down 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.42. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.23 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%.

shares set a new yearly high of $27.14 this morning. The stock was up 3.18% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MQY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.

shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.74. Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.66%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.