36 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) shares rose 40% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported that Tesamorelin improves liver health.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 37.9% to $8.55 in pre-market trading. Arbutus Biopharma shares jumped around 120% on Thursday following the publication of a USPTO doc showing the final written judgement in its case versus Moderna. Baird downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from Outperform to Neutral.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) rose 36.1% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company received orphan drug designation for cobomarsen from the FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares rose 18.5% to $11.32 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to divest automotive embedded module product line for $165 million.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 15.7% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) rose 15.2% to $17.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) rose 14.3% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares rose 12.2% to $32.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) rose 11.2% to $14.80 in pre-market trading. Centogene shares rose 11% on Thursday after the company disclosed that at-home coronavirus test solution is now available in Germany on Amazon.de.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) rose 10.7% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday. Medley Capital, earlier this month, reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective July 27.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares rose 10.5% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) rose 9.4% to $13.90 in pre-market trading after the company, and Menarini Group, announced they entered into an exclusive global license agreement for the development and commercialization of elacestrant.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) rose 8.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics, earlier this week, signed an exclusive license agreement with University of Louisville for RAS interaction inhibitor drug candidates.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares rose 8.2% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after climbing 14% on Thursday.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 7.9% to $6.56 in pre-market trading. Rada Electronics Industries, last week, announced the receipt of $8 million in new orders since the start of June.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares rose 7.9% to $33.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 7.4% to $12.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 7.4% to $2.90 in pre-market trading following the company’s press release highlighting its power electronics unit, Coolisys Technologies, will host a webinar discussing its new product line of electric vehicle chargers.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 7.3% to $0.63 in pre-market trading. Ascena Retail shares dipped 26% on Thursday after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 6.4% to $63.35 in pre-market trading after Intel announced a delay in its 7-nanometer chip release.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) rose 5.5% to $81.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY20 earnings guidance.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 5.3% to $6.81 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 17.5% to $94.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 16.1% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 12.5% to $52.82 in pre-market trading. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but announced delay in its 7-nanometer chip release. Various analysts, including, Roth Capital, Bernstein and Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock following quarterly results.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) fell 10.7% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. BioHiTech, earlier this week, said that Carnival reinitiated its installation program of the company's Revolution Series Digesters onboard its ships.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 9.2% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Monaker Group reported the purchase of HotPlay and 33% interest in Axion Ventures.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 9.2% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Immuron, earlier this week, reported IMM-124E demonstrated antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 7.7% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) fell 7.6% to $14.20 in pre-market trading following a 4% drop in the previous session.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 7.2% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Thursday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc.. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.8% to $15.25 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Thursday.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) fell 6.7% to $0.3996 in pre-market trading after dropping around 13% on Thursday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 6.4% to $23.00 in pre-market trading after declining more than 6% on Thursday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 5.6% to $12.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 5.5% to $5.02 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline in the prior session.
