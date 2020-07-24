Market Overview

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2020 5:18am   Comments
Gainers

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) shares climbed 166.8% to close at $8.91 on Thursday. Following recent interactions with the FDA regarding Etripamil, Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ said the agency outlined an efficient path to registration for etripamil that eliminates the need to start a new Phase 3 study. The company also reported a $25 million private placement.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares gained 119.9% to close at $6.20 following the publication of a USPTO doc showing the final written judgement in its case versus Moderna.
  • RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) climbed 48.3% to close at $3.13 after securing government partnership and initial contract.
  • Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG) shares jumped 46.7% to close at $22.00.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares surged 44.2% to close at $11.64 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
  • PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) rose 36% to close at $0.60 after surging around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) rose 35.3% to close at $2.76 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) surged 35% to close at $1.89. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mogo with an Outperform rating.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) climbed 29.9% to close at $7.13.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 27% to close at $4.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $3.50 to $6 per share.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) rose 25.1% to close at $4.39 after the company announced the FDA has lifted all clinical holds on Seladelpar. The company also announced it will be re-initiating clinical development focusing on Phase 3 for PBC.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) gained 22% to close at $3.16.
  • Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) climbed 19.4% to close at $6.35 after the company announced a $1.19 per share special dividend.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) surged 17.9% to close at $3.62.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) gained 17.2% to close at $65.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced upbeat 2020 earnings expectations.
  • Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) climbed 16.6% to close at $230.00 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) jumped 16.5% to close at $4.24.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 16.2% to close at $1.51. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday, announced rescheduling of special meeting of stockholders.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 16% to close at $9.06. Tupperware is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 29.
  • Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) rose 15.9% to close at $17.89.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares gained 15.9% to close at $14.91.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) surged 15.8% to close at $2.34.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) rose 15.6% to close at $1.85. Liquid Media, on Wednesday, partnered with creators of Hootsuite to advance company's streaming platform.
  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares gained 15.2% to close at $2.20 after the company said results from two primary third-party market research studies of clinicians who treat osteoporosis patients regarding an oral parathyroid hormone, showed that about 85% of clinicians surveyed said they are likely to prescribe oral parathyroid hormone to treat moderate to severe osteoporosis.
  • Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) gained 15% to close at $15.31.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) rose 14.9% to close at $10.07 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with B.V. to commercialize Ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) jumped 14.7% to close at $3.60 after the company issued Q2 corporate update.
  • RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) gained 14.3% to close at $95.74 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) gained 13.6% to close at $22.15 after the company reported that it has registered over 100 dealers in 29 states for new RumbleOn.com 3.0.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 13.2% to close at $42.81.
  • United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) surged 13.1% to close at $3.37. Fubon Research issued a research note highlighting the company reported a 24.5% year-over-year rise in June sales.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 13.1% to close at $9.73 after the company announced plans to integrate activity data from third party wearable devices to its proBEAT app.
  • Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) rose 11.2% to close at $69.65 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares rose 11.1% to close at $13.31 after the company disclosed that at-home coronavirus test solution is now available in Germany on Amazon.de.
  • Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) surged 9.9% to close at $2.22.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares rose 9.5% to close at $13.90 after dropping 14% on Wednesday. Immuron, earlier this week, reported IMM-124E demonstrated antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) gained 8% to close at $158.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) rose 7.6% to close at $52.55 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) rose 6.8% to close at $31.79 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) rose 6.8% to close at $59.67 following strong Q2 sales.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares gained 6.5% to close at $5.77 after declining over 11% on Wednesday.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) rose 6.3% to close at $1.0950. Miragen Therapeutics is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 5.
  • Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) rose 4.5% to close at $76.10 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Ufp Industries Inc (NASDAQ: UFPI) rose 4.2% to close at $54.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 4.1% to close at $38.44 following Q2 results. The company’s quarterly daily active users jumped 34% year over year.

Losers

  • Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares dipped 25.7% to close at $0.5870 on Thursday after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
  • 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares dropped 19.6% to close at $13.61.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) dropped 16.4% to close at $13.95 after the company priced its US$200 million public offering of common shares. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 15% on Wednesday after the company's new drug application for Voclosporin was accepted by the FDA for priority review.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 15.5% to close at $8.99.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares dropped 15% to close at $88.51 after the company priced its 5.5 million share common stock offering at $93 per share.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 13.6% to close at $8.95. Jumia Technologies is projected to release Q2 results on August 12.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares dropped 13.4% to close at $9.00. Aravive said it has successfully completed the Phase 1b trial of its AVB-500 drug candidate in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose.
  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 13.2% to close at $2.10.
  • Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) fell 13% to close at $0.72 after jumping over 46% on Wednesday.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 13.1% to close at $11.20.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares tumbled 12.9% to close at $145.54 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 12.7% to close at $1.99.
  • TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) fell 12.6% to close at $0.4285 after surging over 56% on Wednesday.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 12.5% to close at $1.12 after declining over 8% on Wednesday.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares dropped 12.3% to close at $40.71.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares declined 11.6% to close at $8.80.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell 11.2% to close at $54.62. Arcturus Therapeutics, after the closing bell, announced an agreement with Israeli Ministry of Health to supply COVID-19 vaccine candidate, LUNAR-COV19.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) dropped 10.9% to close at $2.63.
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 10.5% to close at $2.63 after the company said it has terminated the formal sale process initiated in late April after it failed to receive any proposals from third parties.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares fell 10.4% to close at $2.20 after gaining 16% on Wednesday.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 9.6% to close at $16.37.
  • Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH) declined 9.6% to close at $13.48 after the company decreased its quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.30 per share.
  • ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) dropped 8.9% to close at $2.25.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 8.7% to close at $6.11 after the company priced its offering on $110 million of convertible senior notes.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares fell 8.6% to close at $7.40 after jumping 122% on Wednesday.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares slipped 8.4% to close at $7.79 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) dropped 7.9% to close at $19.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • Relx PLC (NYSE: RELX) dropped 7.8% to close at $21.18 after the company reported first-half revenue fell 10% from 2019.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares dropped 7.6% to close at $4.01. Big 5 Sporting is expected to release Q2 earnings in July 28.
  • Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) fell 4.9% to close at $0.5927 after reporting a common stock offering.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 4.6% to close at $371.38.

