Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2020 4:42am   Comments
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect manufacturing PMI to rise to 51.4 in July, with services index projected to surge to 50.4.
  • Data on new home sales for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After exceeding expectations with a 676,000 annual rate in May, analysts expect June’s new home sales rate to increase at a 700,000 rate.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

