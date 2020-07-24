Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect manufacturing PMI to rise to 51.4 in July, with services index projected to surge to 50.4.
- Data on new home sales for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After exceeding expectations with a 676,000 annual rate in May, analysts expect June’s new home sales rate to increase at a 700,000 rate.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets