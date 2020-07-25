A Finger-Licking Crocs Collaboration Is Coming

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) and Kentucky Fried Chicken are collaborating on fried chicken-inspired Crocs that will become available online July 28.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), and Crocs announced the collaboration back in February during New York Fashion Week.

The footwear has a fried chicken pattern design on top, with a bottom that replicates the striped KFC container in which the chicken is served.

Two included Crocs “Jibbitz” charms are designed to look and smell like pieces of fried chicken.

Crocs collaborations are nothing new. In the past, the company has collaborated with Post Malone, ChinaTown Market and BEAMS.

KFC is joining other food brands that have collaborated with fashion companies, such as Taco Bell and Forever 21 — and even Arby’s dropping a limited collaboration with Warby Parker.

Crocs has said it has 860,000 pairs of shoes globally to health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

The shoes will retail on the Crocs website for $59.99 in limited quantities. Bids for the shoe are already appearing on the popular shoe secondary marketplace StockX for 150% over retail value.

Photo courtesy of KFC.