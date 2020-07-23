15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) shares are trading higher after Intel reported Q2 earnings results and traded lower.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported it was granted access to priority medicines regulatory support by EMA for ADP-A2M4 for treatment of Synovial Sarcoma.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) shares are trading higher after the company reported that Tesamorelin improves liver health.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Mattel (NYSE: MAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares are trading higher after the company, and Menarini Group, announced they entered into an exclusive global license agreement for the development and commercialization of elacestrant.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance.
- miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares are trading higher after the company received orphan drug designation for cobomarsen from the FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma.
Losers
