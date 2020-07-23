Market Overview

15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) shares are trading higher after Intel reported Q2 earnings results and traded lower.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported it was granted access to priority medicines regulatory support by EMA for ADP-A2M4 for treatment of Synovial Sarcoma.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) shares are trading higher after the company reported that Tesamorelin improves liver health.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Mattel (NYSE: MAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares are trading higher after the company, and Menarini Group, announced they entered into an exclusive global license agreement for the development and commercialization of elacestrant.
  • LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance.
  • miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares are trading higher after the company received orphan drug designation for cobomarsen from the FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma.

Losers

  • Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and earnings results.
  • EHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

