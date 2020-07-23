Tesla Gets Bigger In Texas, Earnings, Autonomous Freight Network – Midday Market Update (With Video)

On today's Midday Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill talk about the SONAR-powered data, issues and news that move you.

They're joined by Cheng Lu, President at TuSimple; Ken Sherman, President at IntelliTrans and FreightWaves Market Experts Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves Linkedin and Facebook, channels.

Watch

Apple Podcast

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts