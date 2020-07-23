Why Camping World's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) shares were trading lower on Thursday.

The shares of hotel, restaurant, leisure and retail companies are trading lower as markets dip amid increasing U.S. coronavirus cases and after unemployment data was reported. Virus concerns could lead to potential store re-closings, while high unemployment could mean a slower rebound in consumer spending on dining and travel.

Camping World Holdings provides services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts across the U.S. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Good Sam Services and Plans and RV and Outdoor Retail.

Camping World shares were trading down 7% at $35.57 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.24 and a 52-week low of $3.40.