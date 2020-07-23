Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading lower on Thursday.

This has potentially been triggered by the news of Facebook feature allowing video calls of up to 50 users. The movement is also potentially related to overall tech weakness following Microsoft earnings.

Zoom shares have been on watch as investors weigh growing U.S. coronavirus cases and as schools contemplate returning to campus in the fall.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video shares were trading down 3.88% at $251.04 during the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $281 and a 52-week low of $60.97.