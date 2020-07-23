Why SINTX Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced on Twitter that the company completed its AS9100D stage audit II.

SINTX Technologies is a commercial biomaterial company, focuses on using its silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. It is also engaged in developing wear- and corrosion-resistant implant components for hip and knee arthroplasty.

The company markets and sells its products to surgeons and hcectly, as well as through a network of independent sales distributors. It derives its revenue primarily from the sale of spinal fusion and fixation devices and related products used in the treatment of spine disorders.

SINTX Technologies shares were trading up 7.08% at $2.27 Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.39 and a 52-week low of 28 cents.