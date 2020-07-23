Market Overview

Why AMC Is Delaying The Reopening Of Movie Theaters
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 1:15pm   Comments
Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) announced Thursday it won't reopen its doors to guests until "mid-to-late August."

What Happened: AMC first guided to reopen by July 24 and initially delayed its plans by six days. But on Thursday, the company felt compelled to revise its opening plans once again, in part due to the void of compelling new film releases.

"This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' TENET and Disney's MULAN, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens," the company said.

One-third of all theaters in Europe and the Middle East are already operating normally, the company said.

Why It's Important: AMC already detailed its health and safety plans known as the "AMC Safe & Clean" initiative. It will ultimately be up to consumers to decide for themselves if they feel safe, or even want to return to theaters.

The streaming video segment continues to intensify and a monthly subscription cost is often cheaper than a family outing.

AMC's plans could be interrupted even more if COVID-19 infection rates don't ease, especially in Los Angeles, the unofficial movie capital of the universe.

