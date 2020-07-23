64 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) shares jumped 138.6% to $7.97. Following recent interactions with the FDA regarding Etripamil, Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ said the agency outlined an efficient path to registration for etripamil that eliminates the need to start a new Phase 3 study. The company also reported a $25 million private placement.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) gained 54.5% to $2.47. Liquid Media, on Wednesday, partnered with creators of Hootsuite to advance company's streaming platform.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares climbed 43.4% to $2.74 after the company said results from two primary third-party market research studies of clinicians who treat osteoporosis patients regarding an oral parathyroid hormone, showed that about 85% of clinicians surveyed said they are likely to prescribe oral parathyroid hormone to treat moderate to severe osteoporosis.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares climbed 32.3% to $10.69 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) gained 31.3% to $2.7699 after securing government partnership and initial contract.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) rose 30.5% to $4.5799 after the company announced the FDA has lifted all clinical holds on Seladelpar. The company also announced it will be re-initiating clinical development focusing on Phase 3 for PBC.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) gained 30.1% to $4.9698 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $3.50 to $6 per share.
- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG) climbed 27.6% to $19.14.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) surged 23% to $2.51 after reporting Q1 results.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) rose 20.3% to $0.5306 after surging around 9% on Wednesday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 19.2% to $6.46 after declining over 11% on Wednesday.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) surged 16% to $22.57 after the company reported that it has registered over 100 dealers in 29 states for new RumbleOn.com 3.0.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 15.3% to $6.33.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) surged 15.4% to $3.4399. Fubon Research issued a research note highlighting the company reported a 24.5% year-over-year rise in June sales.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) gained 15.4% to $10.13 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with B.V. to commercialize Ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) rose 15% to $1.61. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mogo with an Outperform rating.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) jumped 15% to $3.61 after the company issued Q2 corporate update.
- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) gained 14.6% to $95.97 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) rose 14.5% to $225.91 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares rose 14.2% to $13.69 after the company disclosed that at-home coronavirus test solution is now available in Germany on Amazon.de.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) climbed 14.1% to $6.07 after the company announced a $1.19 per share special dividend.
- Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) rose 13.8% to $71.35 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) gained 13.5% to $63.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced upbeat 2020 earnings expectations.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) jumped 13.2% to $4.12.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) gained 12.7% to $13.38.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) rose 12.5% to $1.16. Miragen Therapeutics is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 5.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) gained 11.8% to $2.6165. Westwater Resources is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) surged 11.4% to $2.25.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 11.4% to $1.4499. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday, announced rescheduling of special meeting of stockholders.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares rose 11.1% to $14.10 after dropping 14% on Wednesday. Immuron, earlier this week, reported IMM-124E demonstrated antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) gained 10.6% to $ 17.07.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 9.8% to $161.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) rose 9.1% to $32.49 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) rose 8.6% to $60.63 following strong Q2 sales.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares rose 8% to $1.5111.
- Ufp Industries Inc (NASDAQ: UFPI) rose 7% to $56.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRVL) gained 5.6% to $16.30 after the company reported it will highlight multiple gene therapy programs for neurodegenerative diseases at the 2020 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) rose 5.5% to $76.83 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) rose 5% to $51.22 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 4.9% to $38.73 following Q2 results. The company’s quarterly daily active users jumped 34% year over year.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) gained 4.8% to $16.51 after the company announced it completed its first milestone in developing a treatment for severe COVID-19 infection.
Losers
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) dropped 22.3% to $0.6102 after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares declined 18% to $6.64 after jumping 122% on Wednesday.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares fell 15.8% to $14.25.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 12.1% to $1.1250 after declining over 8% on Wednesday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares declined 11.4% to $3.845. Big 5 Sporting is expected to release Q2 earnings in July 28.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) fell 10.5% to $2.21.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) dropped 10.4% to $14.94 after the company priced its US$200 million public offering of common shares. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 15% on Wednesday after the company's new drug application for Voclosporin was accepted by the FDA for priority review.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares fell 10.2% to $7.63 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH) dropped 10.1% to $13.39 after the company decreased its quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.30 per share.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) dropped 9.9% to $9.59.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares fell 9.3% to $94.44 after the company priced its 5.5 million share common stock offering at $93 per share.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares fell 9.1% to $2.23 after gaining 16% on Wednesday.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares dropped 9% to $9.46. Aravive said it has successfully completed the Phase 1b trial of its AVB-500 drug candidate in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) declined 8.7% to $0.4475 after surging over 56% on Wednesday.
- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) fell 8.3% to $0.7590 after jumping over 46% on Wednesday.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) dropped 8.2% to $19.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 7.8% to $9.55. Jumia Technologies is projected to release Q2 results on August 12.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares tumbled 7.8% to $ 154.14 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 7.6% to $6.18 after the company priced its offering on $110 million of convertible senior notes.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) fell 6.7% to $0.5811 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 5.8% to $2.77 after the company said it has terminated the formal sale process initiated in late April after it failed to receive any proposals from third parties.
- Relx PLC (NYSE: RELX) dropped 5.6% to $21.71 after the company reported first-half revenue fell 10% from 2019.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 5.6% to $17.08.
