Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 147 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Home Depot (NYSE: HD) .

US Energy was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 408.69% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

shares hit $5.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.52%. US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) shares were down 8.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.55 for a change of down 8.3%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.