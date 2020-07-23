Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 147 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Home Depot (NYSE: HD).
- US Energy was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 408.69% up to reach a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were up 0.89% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $267.76.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $100.95 for a change of up 0.36%.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares were up 1.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $201.83 for a change of up 1.72%.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $283.51. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares set a new yearly high of $247.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.43 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $699.21 Thursday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares hit $147.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.
- Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares set a new yearly high of $744.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new yearly high of $62.33 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.55% on the session.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $82.26 with a daily change of up 1.41%.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) stock hit a yearly high price of $298.97. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $628.44.
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares set a new 52-week high of $149.36 on Thursday, moving up 2.95%.
- Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $195.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.36%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $365.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
- Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.72.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.92 on Thursday, moving up 0.15%.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares set a new 52-week high of $184.32 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $423.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.98%.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares hit a yearly high of $62.67. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares set a new 52-week high of $335.45 on Thursday, moving up 1.64%.
- General Mills (NYSE: GIS) shares hit $65.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $76.50. Shares traded up 0.99%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new yearly high of $208.88 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares hit $398.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares were up 4.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $308.18.
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $183.92 Thursday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares were up 1.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $232.17.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $207.31. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.67%.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.77. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.07. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares hit $145.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $180.24. Shares traded up 6.48%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $135.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares were up 2.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.66 for a change of up 2.33%.
- Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.80 Thursday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares hit $73.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.73%.
- Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.19. Shares traded up 1.58%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock set a new 52-week high of $269.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.12%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares set a new 52-week high of $201.88 on Thursday, moving up 0.37%.
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.81. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $154.47 Thursday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.39.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.43. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $282.71 with a daily change of up 1.57%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $531.54 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.33. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.40.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%.
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $358.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.82 with a daily change of up 1.98%.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $301.11. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 2.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $314.98 for a change of up 2.78%.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares broke to $97.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
- Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $199.83. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
- Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares hit $78.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.
- Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares hit $12.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.01 Thursday. The stock was up 9.55% for the day.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $181.81 with a daily change of up 3.36%.
- Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares hit a yearly high of $223.64. The stock traded up 9.88% on the session.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $681.31. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
- Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.94%.
- Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) shares hit $67.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.33%.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $172.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.44 Thursday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares hit $119.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) shares were up 2.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.23 for a change of up 2.39%.
- CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $69.87. Shares traded up 0.64%.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.04%.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.06. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit a yearly high of $288.45. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.
- FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares hit a yearly high of $114.92. The stock traded up 6.14% on the session.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) shares broke to $123.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.35%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.75%.
- Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares broke to $38.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $223.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.95%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $167.64. Shares traded up 1.06%.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares were up 2.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.06.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares broke to $74.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.11%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.59. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) shares hit $141.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.51%.
- LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) shares broke to $124.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.00. The stock was up 7.19% for the day.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $95.39. Shares traded up 0.42%.
- Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.76 Thursday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.02 Thursday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares broke to $38.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.82%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.84%.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.09%.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $83.38 with a daily change of up 1.71%.
- B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.73 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.75 Thursday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.05. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.69. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares were down 0.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.50.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.50.
- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares were up 3.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.29.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $92.32. Shares traded up 1.85%.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $118.38. Shares traded up 6.33%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.80. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.03 Thursday.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares were up 0.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.51 for a change of up 0.97%.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.91 Thursday. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares hit a yearly high of $59.94. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.61%.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares hit a yearly high of $15.90. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.24.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.68. Shares traded up 1.79%.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares hit a yearly high of $14.82. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.66. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.77 Thursday. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.
- Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.83. The stock was up 7.66% for the day.
- Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares set a new yearly high of $12.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.81 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
- MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $30.45 with a daily change of up 4.97%.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.93. The stock traded up 2.63% on the session.
- Rosetta Stone (NYSE: RST) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.47 Thursday. The stock was up 6.7% for the day.
- Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.39 with a daily change of up 8.29%.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.10. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.45%.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares set a new yearly high of $16.59 this morning. The stock was up 4.63% on the session.
- SCVX (NYSE: SCVX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.
- BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) shares were up 408.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.24.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.00 with a daily change of up 3.52%.
- Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.26%.
- Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares broke to $15.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.12. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
- Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares were up 3.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.44.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: AMPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.95%.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.00 with a daily change of up 2.64%.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.69%.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.94%.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX: ASM) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.09.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.1%.
- Envision Solar Intl (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares broke to $14.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.43%.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.77 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.2%.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares hit $5.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.52%.
- US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) shares were down 8.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.55 for a change of down 8.3%.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas