68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares climbed 121.9% to close at $8.10 on Wednesday after jumping over 18% on Tuesday.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) gained 56.3% to close at $0.49 following a 23% surge in the previous session.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares surged 56.3% to close at $7.83 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) rose 50.8% to close at $39.20 after the company priced its 18 million share IPO at $26 per share.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) gained 46.4% to close at $3.66 after declining 12% on Tuesday.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) climbed 37.2% to close at $3.28.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) surged 32% to close at $20.96.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 27.4% to close at $8.75.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares rose 23.3% to close at $5.60.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 21.6% to close at $4.34. Big 5 Sporting is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 28.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) climbed 21.4% to close at $4.48.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) shares jumped 20.5% to close at $210.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 20.2% to close at $4.10.
- Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FVAC) surged 20% to close at $14.88.
- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH) climbed 18.6% to close at $3.45 after the company reported a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) surged 18.4% to close at $5.28.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) gained 17.1% to close at $20.10 following Q2 results.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares gained 16.4% to close at $2.4550 after declining around 11% on Tuesday.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 16.3% to close at $0.5930 after jumping 34% on Tuesday. Lonestar Resources reported Q1 results earlier this month.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares gained 15.8% to close at $10.36. Jumia Technologies is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 12.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) climbed 15.4% to close at $3.14 after the company reported a private placement financing of up to $80 million.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares rose 15.1% to close at $16.66 after the company's new drug application for Voclosporin was accepted by the FDA for priority review.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) climbed 14.3% to close at $3.12.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares gained 14.1% to close at $6.96 after the company was awarded a grant to deploy 200 charging stations across the mid-atlantic region.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) surged 13.8% to close at $14.05.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 13.7% to close at $104.17. Pfizer and BioNTech announced an agreement with the US Government to provide up to 600 million doses of the mRNA based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) climbed 13.5% to close at $0.1850. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals successfully implemented its first completely remote installations of TRUFORMA™.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 12.9% to close at $1.10 after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 12.4% to close at $4.55.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) climbed 12.2% to close at $6.36 after the company announced plans to acquire Pub Ocean for up to $22 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 12.2% to close at $4.15 trading after Advance Clinical contracted the company's AT-301 Nasal Spray Clinical study.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares rose 12.1% to close at $0.74.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) climbed 12% to close at $122.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares gained 12% to close at $4.95.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) rose 10.4% to close at $108.81 after the company reported said it projects sees Q2 sales at roughly $515 million and expects comparable store sales growth of roughly 40%.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) gained 9.6% to close at $1.49 after the company said its preclinical study showed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein licensed by the company from NIH produces neutralizing antibodies.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 8.1% to close at $0.8915 after climbing over 20% on Tuesday.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) rose 7.8% to close at $97.36 after the company reported sales growth of roughly 15% compared to last year since stores reopened. The company also said that through July 18th, online sales growth was roughly 185% compared to the prior year.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) climbed 7.8% to close at $38.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised 2020 earnings forecast.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) gained 7.6% to close at $0.5337 after jumping over 28% in the previous session.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 6% to close at $3.97.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 5.1% to close at $7.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 31.6% to close at $2.94. Midatech Pharma shares jumped 153% on Tuesday after the company announced a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European pharmaceutical company.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares dropped 28.2% to close at $2.42 on Wednesday after the company reached an agreement on definitive asset purchase agreement with substantial majority of senior secured first-lien term loan investors.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 27.2% to close at $1.15 after the company priced its 10.9 million share underwritten public offering at $1.10 per share.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares dropped 25.4% to close at $4.12.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 22.2% to close at $1.30 after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares declined 20.9% to close at $27.09 after the company issued a statement on Tuesday on the HB 6 investigation, saying 'We are reviewing the details of the investigation and we intend to fully cooperate.' Several firms, including ScotiaBank, Guggenheim, Evercore ISI Group and KeyBanc also downgraded the company's stock.
- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE: AUMN) fell 16.5% to close at $0.4591 after the company increased its previously announced bought deal of common stock to $7.5 million.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) dipped 15.2% to close at $1.79.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares fell 15.1% to close at $4.00. Independence Contract Drilling is expected to release its Q2 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 15.1% to close at $2.99.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares tumbled 14.8% to close at $1.90 after the company priced 20 million shares at $1.90 per share.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dropped 14.3% to close at $12.69. Immuron shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday after the company said its IMM-124E — used to manufacture its flagship commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplements Travelan and Protectyn — has demonstrated neutralizing activity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) dropped 14.2% to close at $9.95.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) fell 13.6% to close at $3.25.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) fell 13.4% to close at $15.14.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 13.2% to close at $4.47.
- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) fell 12.7% to close at $11.80 after the company priced its 18 million share common stock offering at $12.50 per share.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 11.4% to close at $1.24 after dropping over 10% on Tuesday.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares fell 11.2% to close at $5.39 after declining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) declined 10.6% to close at $12.87 on profit taking after the company earlier issued Q2 preliminary EPS guidance. Today, Barclays maintained an Underweight rating on the stock.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 10.6% to close at $2.20. New Age Beverages climbed 41% on Tuesday after the company agreed to combine with ARIIX and 4 additional e-commerce/direct selling companies.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) fell 10.5% to close at $2.91.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 9.9% to close at $2.74.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 8.6% to close at $1.28 after climbing over 41% on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 6.2% to close at $23.20. Snap reported upbeat earnings and sales for its second quarter, while user growth numbers missed expectations. The company also issued weak outlook for daily active users in the current quarter. Guggenheim downgraded Snap from Buy to Neutral.
