Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New unemployment claims are expected to increase 1.3 million for the week ended July 18.
- The index of leading economic indicators for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. For June, analysts expect the index to rise 2.5%, after increasing 2.8% in May.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to rise to 5 in July from a reading of 1 in June.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
