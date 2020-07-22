How Walmart's Thanksgiving Schedule Changes The Holiday Shopping Season

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) announced this week that it would close all stores on Thanksgiving this year, ending a history of starting Black Friday deals on the holiday.

Bentonville also announced an August bonus of between $150 and $300 for all employees.

Monday also was the first day of Walmart's policy that requires shoppers who do not have a disability to wear face masks when shopping in their stores.

Walmart's Thanksgiving Closure: Black Friday shopping has seen shifts in recent years. In 2019, retail shopping on Black Friday was down 6.2% but increased on Thanksgiving day by 2.3%, according to data compiled by ShopperTrak.

The decision to close on Thanksgiving also extends to Walmart-owned Sam’s Club.

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” CEO John Furner said in a statement. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Walmart Bonuses In 2020: The retailer's August bonus is the third round of bonuses that Walmart has provided since March.

They've totaled more than $1.1 billion, according to the retailer.

