51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares jumped 240.8% to $12.44 after jumping over 18% on Tuesday.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) climbed 94.5% to $0.61 following a 23% surge in the previous session.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) rose 66.4% to $4.16 after declining 12% on Tuesday.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) gained 60.2% to $3.8288.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares climbed 52.7% to $7.65 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 37.7% to $0.6830 after jumping over 28% in the previous session.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) climbed 26% to $1.71 after the company said its preclinical study showed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein licensed by the company from NIH produces neutralizing antibodies.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares gained 22.5% to $7.55 after the company was awarded a grant to deploy 200 charging stations across the mid-atlantic region.
- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH) rose 19% to $3.46 after the company reported a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) surged 17.6% to $4.2799.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares gained 16.8% to $2.465 after declining around 11% on Tuesday.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) climbed 15.3% to $3.1368 after the company reported a private placement financing of up to $80 million.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 14.9% to $1.12 after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) shares gained 14.3% to $5.38. Mesa Royalty Trust said that there will be no distribution for July.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares jumped 13% to $4.985.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares rose 13% to $3.3750.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) shares gained 13% to $197.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 13% to $7.76.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) climbed 13% to $123.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) gained 13% to $19.48 following Q2 results.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) climbed 12.4% to $6.37 after the company announced plans to acquire Pub Ocean for up to $22 million.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 11% to $4.16.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 10.3% to $4.08 trading after Advance Clinical contracted the company's AT-301 Nasal Spray Clinical study.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 10% to $0.9075 after climbing over 20% on Tuesday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares rose 9.9% to $0.7250.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 9.4% to $0.1782. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals successfully implemented its first completely remote installations of TRUFORMA™.
- Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 9.2% to $6.19 after the company announced it would acquire Pub Ocean for up to $22 million.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) rose 9.2% to $98.55 after the company reported sales growth of roughly 15% compared to last year since stores reopened. The company also said that through July 18th, online sales growth was roughly 185% compared to the prior year.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) rose 8% to $106.40 after the company reported said it projects sees Q2 sales at roughly $515 million and expects comparable store sales growth of roughly 40%.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) climbed 7.6% to $38.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised 2020 earnings forecast.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 6.7% to $0.5443 after jumping 34% on Tuesday. Lonestar Resources reported Q1 results earlier this month.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 6% to $96.95. Pfizer and BioNTech announced an agreement with the US Government to provide up to 600 million doses of the mRNA based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 4.4% to $7.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 27.6% to $2.4401 after the company reached an agreement on definitive asset purchase agreement with substantial majority of senior secured first-lien term loan investors.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 27.2% to $1.15 after the company priced its 10.9 million share underwritten public offering at $1.10 per share.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares dropped 26% to $25.33 after the company issued a statement on Tuesday on the HB 6 investigation, saying 'We are reviewing the details of the investigation and we intend to fully cooperate.' Several firms, including ScotiaBank, Guggenheim, Evercore ISI Group and KeyBanc also downgraded the company's stock.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 24.2% to $1.2656 after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 23.5% to $3.29. Midatech Pharma shares jumped 153% on Tuesday after the company announced a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European pharmaceutical company.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) dropped 21% to $2.57.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares declined 16.6% to $3.93. Independence Contract Drilling is expected to release its Q2 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE: AUMN) fell 16.6% to $0.4583 after the company increased its previously announced bought deal of common stock to $7.5 million.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) dropped 14.3% to $2.59 after declining 17% on Tuesday.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) dipped 14.3% to $14.98.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares fell 14% to $5.22 after declining over 5% on Tuesday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 13.8% to $2.6196.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 13.6% to $1.21 after dropping over 10% on Tuesday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dropped 12.6% to $12.95. Immuron shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday after the company said its IMM-124E — used to manufacture its flagship commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplements Travelan and Protectyn — has demonstrated neutralizing activity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) declined 10.6% to $12.86 on profit taking after the company earlier issued Q2 preliminary EPS guidance. Today, Barclays maintained an Underweight rating on the stock.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 10% to $1.2613 after climbing over 41% on Tuesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 9.4% to $2.2277. New Age Beverages climbed 41% on Tuesday after the company agreed to combine with ARIIX and 4 additional e-commerce/direct selling companies.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 8.5% to $22.63. Snap reported upbeat earnings and sales for its second quarter, while user growth numbers missed expectations. The company also issued weak outlook for daily active users in the current quarter. Guggenheim downgraded Snap from Buy to Neutral.
