Twitch Launches Sports Category, Partnerships With NBA, NHL, UFC
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2020 2:13pm   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch streaming platform has been the top place to broadcast video games and esports, and the company is expanding its reach.

What Happened: A new "Sports" category and partnered channel will globally highlight channels that emphasize traditional sports.

In the United States, the NBA, NHL, RFL, UFC, and NWSL will provide content. In addition, football clubs Arsenal, Read Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain will also share broadcasts.

This is a huge way to spread the reach of sports to more eyes, especially with the coronavirus still lurking. 

Why It's Important: Twitch has showcased major sports events like the Premier League in the U.K. and Formula 1 in the past, but it's now beginning to highlight what kind of content will be offered in the new, focused category.

It's obvious Amazon has been grooming Twitch for sports coverage for a while. Thursday Night Football has been shown on the platform, and the company has secured the German rights to a selection of UEFA Champions League matches. The platform also signed a deal last year to become the official streaming partner for USA Basketball.

What's Next: Sports and esports have collided in a perfect way as athletes and leagues were forced to find another way to provide entertainment to sports fans.

Several popular athletes have become prominent Twitch streamers, including the Washington Mystics' Aerial Powers, British Formula 1 driver Lando Norris and Los the Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler. It will be interesting to see how the two markets continue to support each other through streaming.

