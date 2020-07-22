Why Autolus Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $38 per share.

Autolus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development of next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline includes AUTO1, AUTO2, AUTO3, AUTO4, and others.

Autolus Therapeutics shares were trading up 6.32% at $15.90 on Wednesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.99 and a 52-week low of $3.