Why Autolus Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $38 per share.
Autolus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development of next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline includes AUTO1, AUTO2, AUTO3, AUTO4, and others.
Autolus Therapeutics shares were trading up 6.32% at $15.90 on Wednesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.99 and a 52-week low of $3.
Latest Ratings for AUTL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jun 2020
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Mizuho
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
