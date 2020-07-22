70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) shares climbed 152.9% to close at $4.30 on Tuesday after the company announced a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European pharmaceutical company.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 81.4% to close at $14.40 after the company announced preliminary results for the second quarter. Owens & Minor sees preliminary Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.18-$0.20.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares jumped 78.3% to close at $1.23 on Tuesday after climbing 12% on Monday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares gained 42.3% to close at $14.81 after the company said its IMM-124E — used to manufacture its flagship commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplements Travelan and Protectyn — has demonstrated neutralizing activity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) climbed 41.4% to close at $2.46 after the company agreed to combine with ARIIX and 4 additional e-commerce/direct selling companies.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 34.6% to close at $4.71. Independence Contract Drilling is expected to release its Q2 results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares gained 28.6% to close at $0.4962 after gaining around 12% on Monday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 27.5% to close at $1.39 after gaining over 34% on Monday.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 27% to close at $3.53 after the company reported an agreement with Securitas USA to integrate Smartcloud SaaS solution.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 26.4% to close at $39.10. Nabors is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 28, 2020.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) climbed 20.6% to close at $5.95 after the company said its unit BioReference Lab was awarded a contract to provide commercial surge capacity testing for COVID-19 emergency response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) gained 20.5% to close at $0.8250. Bionano shares climbed 11% on Monday after the company highlighted publication from International Consortium using the company’s imaging in genetic disease patients.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 18.8% to close at $4.10.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) surged 18.3% to close at $10.93.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 18.3% to close at $3.65.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares climbed 18.2% to close at $17.48. Last week, Ocean Bio-Chem reported Q2 sales of $15.7 million.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) gained 18.2% to close at $5.51. Lincoln Educational Services disclosed that student attendance rates remained above 90% for the majority of the second quarter.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 18.1% to close at $4.12.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 18% to close at $3.47.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) gained 17.9% to close at $11.19 after the company issued an operational update for the second quarter.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) climbed 17% to close at $22.19 in sympathy with the overall market.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) rose 16.7% to close at $5.79 after surging over 13% on Monday.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) climbed 16.3% to close at $0.5230 after surging over 12% on Monday.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PUMP) gained 16% to close at $5.95.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares climbed 15.5% to close at $5.21. Oil States International is expected to announce its second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 14.5% to close at $2.69.
- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) gained 14.4% to close at $17.77. First Hawaiian will replace Emergent BioSolutions in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, July 24.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) rose 13.6% to close at $20.64 after repoting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) gained 13.4% to close at $26.88 after the company reported the acquisition of 100% total share capital of PebMed.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) climbed 13.1% to close at $4.83 after reporting Q2 results.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares rose 12.9% to close at $25.38 after the company issued strong sales update for the second quarter. The company said Q2 comparable store sales are expected to increase in excess of 70%, while 1H comparable store sales are projected to increase by roughly 20%.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 12.2% to close at $2.20 following a 16% surge in the prior session.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 12.1% to close at $4.83 after dropping 24% on Monday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares gained 11.3% to close at $1.78 after gaining more than 7% on Monday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares gained 11.1% to close at $4.80.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 10.9% to close at $3.06 after the company said first patient has been enrolled in multicenter proof-of-concept study evaluating CERC-002 for COVID-19 ARDS.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) rose 10.6% to close at $2.41 after the company named Robert D. Wright as President and CEO.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) surged 10% to close at $3.41 after National Institute of Health awarded a research grant of $2.59 million to the University of Pittsburgh for diabetes gene therapy technology licensed by Genprex.
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) climbed 8.8% to close at $1.11 after the company announced on Monday it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) climbed 8.3% to close at $78.04 after the company agreed to acquire DisplayLink for $305 million in cash.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 7.7% to close at $1.67 after jumping over 91% in the previous session. Last Thursday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported a research collaboration to develop precision medicine techniques for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.
- BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG) rose 7.5% to close at $2.14 after Carnival reinitiated its installation program of the company's Revolution Series Digesters onboard its ships.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) surged 7.1% to close at $2.42 after climbing about 18% on Monday.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) climbed 4.2% to close at $75.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares dropped 28.6% to close at $0.62 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of $21.6 million underwritten public offering.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) fell 24.3% to close at $9.11.
- Digital Media Solutions, LLC (NYSE: DMS) shares declined 20.3% to close at $6.97.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares fell 20.1% to close at $4.84 after declining 13% on Monday.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 19.4% to close at $44.69 after the company announced negative top-line results from its 298 patient Phase 3 CLARITY study, which combined two identical, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. The company said the study did not meet the primary endpoint with statistical significance.
- SOS Limited American Depositary (NYSE: SOS) dropped 18% to close at $2.01.
- Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) fell 17.5% to close at $9.53 after the company reported a proposed $40 million common stock offering. Cytosorbents announced preliminary second-quarter revenues of $9.8 million, a 61% year-over-year increase.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares dropped 17% to close at $34.25. The company issued a statement on the HB 6 investigation, saying 'We are reviewing the details of the investigation and we intend to fully cooperate.'
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 16.6% to close at $3.02 after jumping 47% on Monday.
- Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) 15.5% to close at $13.52 after the company reported a proposed offering of $350 million of shares of common stock.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 14.8% to close at $0.46. Just Energy shares jumped 52% on Monday after the company received an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which grants a stay of proceedings for the company's recapitalization plan.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) dipped 13.8% to close at $4.63. CounterPath reported Q4 results on Monday.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 13.6% to close at $3.62 after climbing 39% on Monday.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) dropped 13% to close at $14.03.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares dropped 12.7% to close at $10.22. The company last week announced a collaboration with Mount Sinai to develop a universal flu vaccine candidate with CpG 1018 adjuvant.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) fell 12.6% to close at $24.69.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) fell 10.6% to close at $2.11 after declining 16% on Monday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) declined 10.2% to close at $5.39.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 10% to close at $2.15.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dipped 9.9% to close at $17.29 after the company reported a secondary public offering of 6.8 million Class B shares represented by ADS's.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) dipped 9.8% to close at $2.96 after the company said its phase 1 studies of PRS-343 have been placed on partial clinical hold by the FDA.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) fell 9.3% to close at $21.65 after the company reported a common stock offering of $100 million.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) fell 7.5% to close at $1.36 after gaining over 32% on Monday. Oragenics discontinued its AG013 oral mucositis development program earlier this month and planned to use available cash to continue the development of its TerraCoV2 coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 7.4% to close at $5.51. On Monday, IMV appointed Michael P. Bailey to its Board of Directors.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) declined 6.1% to close at $2.48 after climbing 19% on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a private placement of up to $20 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 5.2% to close at $11.60.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas