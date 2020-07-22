Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA house price index for May will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index to rise 0.4% in May, following a 0.2% increase in April.
- Data on existing home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After dropping 9.7% in May, existing home sales are projected to surge 22.6% in June to a annual rate of 4.80 million.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
