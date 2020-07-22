Burger King Didn't Mislead Vegans, Vegetarians On 'Impossible Whopper,' Judge Rules

A Florida district court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit against Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) unit Burger King that alleged the restaurant chain deceived vegans and vegetarians, Reuters reported.

What Happened

The complaint filed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said that Burger King gave customers the impression that its "Impossible Whopper," made using plant-based patties manufactured by Impossible Foods, were cooked on separate grills than those deployed for cooking beef and chicken.

“Burger King promised a non-meat patty and delivered,” Judge Raag Singhal wrote, dismissing the lawsuit. Judge Singhal found the plaintiff’s claims “too individualized” to be considered as a class action.

According to the judge, plaintiffs didn't inquire into Burger King’s cooking methods or request any alternatives.

Burger King has said the Impossible Whopper is suitable for meat-eaters who want to consume less animal protein. It doesn't advertise the product as one designed for vegans or vegetarians.

Why It Matters

The Florida-based company started selling the Impossible Whopper burgers last year at 7000 of its locations.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) also has an Impossible breakfast sandwich available at 15,000 locations in the U.S.

The plant-based meat company’s CEO Partick Brown said last month that consumers are “increasingly aware plant-based products are going to completely replace the animal-based products in the food world within the next 15 years.”

Rival Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has partnered with Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NYSE: DNKN) and Starbucks, among others, to offer similar plant-based meat products.

Price Action

Restaurant Brands shares traded nearly 1.5% lower in the pre-market session Wednesday.

Photo credit: Impossible Foods