Comcast's Peacock Streaming Service Saw 1.5M App Downloads In 6 Days Of Launch: Report

Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) streaming video-on-demand service Peacock’s mobile app was downloaded 1.5 million times in the first six days of its launch in the United States, according to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

What Happened

This is a 25% increase over the 1.2 million downloads short-form video app Quibi had recorded in the six days following its launch in the U.S., the data suggests, as reported earlier by TechCrunch.

Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ had seen a significantly higher number of downloads at 13 million during a similar period, according to Sensor Tower.

Peacock launched on Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS platforms on July 15.

The application rose to the number one spot on the iPhone App Store on the same day and topped the charts on the iPad store between July 16 and July 18.

On the Google Play store, the app is ranked at the top among non-game apps and is ranked number two overall since July 17.

The NBC Universal SVOD service is yet to debut on Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV and Roku, Inc’s (NASDAQ: ROKU) devices.

Why It Matters

Peacock's numbers lend support to analysts' claims that a more fundamental problem of strategy might be responsible for rival Quibi's low subscription rates, rather than the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the company has claimed.

The numbers reported by Sensor Tower have been disputed by Quibi, which claims it clocked 5.6 million downloads post-launch, 4.5 million more than what the market intelligence firm reported.

Another report from Sensor Tower noted that less than 8% of early users at Quibi continued their subscription at the end of the free trial.

Price Action

Comcast shares closed 1.5% higher at $42.57 on Tuesday and added another 0.35% in the after-hours session.